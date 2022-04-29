Reigning champion Anadolu Efes clinched a third straight EuroLeague Final Four ticket after beating Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in playoff Game 4 Thursday.

The Turkish basketball powerhouse led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter but Milan fought back in the second period, building a 32-23 lead.

However, Efes staged a comeback in the third period with 20 points, building a 62-58 lead at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

The Italian side could add only two points in the last 3 minutes and 15 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Efes duo Tibor Pleiss and Vasilije Micic combined for 45 points. German center Pleiss scored 25 points and six rebounds while Serbian guard Micic produced 20 points and five rebounds in the home victory.

Shane Larkin finished with eight points, five rebounds and seven assists as Efes won the best-of-five series 3-1.

Luigi Datome was the highest scorer for Milan with 21 points and Kyle Hines posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Earlier Tuesday, Real Madrid became the first team to book the Final Four ticket, after picking up the third victory in the playoff series against Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv.

The 2022 Final Four will be played at Belgrade's Stark Arena, with the semifinals to be held on May 19, while the championship clash will be played on May 21.

Built in 2004, Belgrade's Stark Arena will host the Final Four, which has a capacity of nearly 15,500 spectators.

It served as the host of the 2018 Final Four when Real Madrid lifted its 10th EuroLeague title by beating Fenerbahçe Beko.