Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Miami Heat to a 115-109 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, finishing with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Davion Mitchell contributed 19 points and eight assists as Miami wrapped up its five-game road trip with consecutive victories. Andrew Wiggins added 13 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Heat capitalized on Utah's mistakes, converting 19 turnovers into 25 points. The Jazz, however, held the advantage inside, outscoring Miami 50-32 in the paint.

Rookie guard Darryn Peterson led Utah with 25 points and four assists before fouling out with 4:35 remaining. Ace Bailey chipped in 23 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Collier added 17 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and five assists.

Utah suffered its ninth consecutive loss and has not held an opponent below 110 points this season.

Playing without three starters, the Jazz took an 12-8 lead on a steal and layup by Jaxson Hayes. Miami then scored on six consecutive possessions to take control. Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis Jr. bookended a 14-2 run with 3-pointers, giving the Heat a 22-14 lead midway through the first quarter.

Miami used a 13-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Pelle Larsson, to extend its advantage to 49-32 early in the second quarter. The Heat held Utah without a field goal for three minutes while building a double-digit lead.

Utah briefly rallied after halftime, cutting the deficit to 67-60 on Bailey's driving floater.

The Heat allowed just three baskets over a five-and-a-half-minute stretch to pull away again. Antetokounmpo opened the surge with a banked turnaround jumper before making three more baskets to fuel a 22-6 run that put Miami ahead 89-66 late in the third quarter.

Collier drilled three consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 21-6 run that cut Miami's lead to 101-93 with 6:42 remaining. Antetokounmpo then scored three baskets over a two-minute stretch to restore the double-digit advantage and help the Heat withstand Utah's late comeback attempt.