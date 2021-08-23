The basketball world Monday remembered Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been his birthday, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash last year on Jan. 26.

The NBA posted a video on Twitter marking some of Bryant's career milestones under the heading: "#20HoopClass enshrinee, Kobe Bryant."

The NBA also tweeted "8.23.78" – Bryant's birthday – with a heart emoji.

FIBA, world basketball's governing body, also paid tribute, tweeting: "We remember a true legend and one of the greatest competitors the game's ever seen, as Kobe would've turned 43 today."

The Lakers also mourned him, tweeting: "Black Mamba. Hall of Famer. Girl Dad. Happy Birthday, Kobe."

NBA players Carmelo Anthony and Luka Doncic also paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday, Kobe," the Chicago Bulls said on Twitter.

Black Mamba

Bryant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Aug. 23, 1978, but was partly raised in Italy.

Considered one of the top shooting guards in NBA history, Kobe, who gave himself the nickname "Black Mamba," won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2008 along with two Finals MVP awards in 2009 and 2010.

The 18-time NBA All-Star helped the LA Lakers claim five NBA trophies in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Black Mamba averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 1,346 regular-season games.

He was loyal to the Lakers, spending his entire career with the team.

Separately, Bryant helped the United States national basketball team win two Olympic gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The NBA honored him in February 2020, permanently renaming the NBA All-Star game MVP award "The Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award."

Bryant was flying to a youth basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed. A total of nine people died in the crash, including his daughter.