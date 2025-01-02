Serdal Adalı's election as president at Beşiktaş's extraordinary general assembly has brought with it bold ambitions for the club's basketball division, with Özkan Arseven setting sights on competing in the prestigious Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Beşiktaş's newly elected President Serdal Adalı (C) acknowledges the audience after his election win, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Arseven outlined his plans to first secure the BKT European Cup, which he believes is crucial to building a team strong enough to eventually reach the EuroLeague.

“This season is pivotal,” said Arseven. “We aim to win the BKT European Cup and, if I’m still at the helm after five months, we will form a squad capable of realizing our EuroLeague dream.” However, Arseven acknowledged the challenge of securing a “wild card” invitation to the EuroLeague, emphasizing the difficulty of bypassing the league’s established standards. “It’s not impossible, but the EuroLeague has strict criteria to preserve quality. We can achieve our goal by complying with these regulations. To compete with teams like Fenerbahçe and Anadolu Efes, whose budgets reach $25 million, we must elevate ours to the same level. Support from sponsors is crucial,” he said.

Arseven, reflecting on Beşiktaş’s progress, highlighted the team's rapid improvement.

"Two seasons ago, we finished 14th. There were concerns about relegation. Since then, we’ve made significant strides, with strong performances in both the league and European Cup last season, reaching the semifinals in both. This year, we’re aiming even higher, strengthening the squad with a bigger budget and a more cohesive team.”

Arseven added that the club had completed their key signing – a pivotal fifth player – and reiterated the team’s determination to finish stronger both domestically and in Europe. “We’re working hard to meet the coach’s transfer needs and ensure a competitive position in both the league and Europe.”

Looking ahead, Arseven remains confident in the new management's ability to continue steering the club toward success.

"We’ve built a strong management team," he said, stressing the importance of stability and consistency. “We didn’t make unrealistic promises during the election. We spoke about achievable goals and are prepared to fulfill them. Beşiktaş will be managed effectively, and with this leadership, I believe the club will continue to rise."

Arseven also emphasized the importance of the upcoming May election, reinforcing that the club's leadership needs time to implement its plans. “Beşiktaş deserves continuity. The new team must be given a chance to prove itself over the next three-and-a-half years,” he said. “The immediate goal is clear – to bring Beşiktaş to even greater heights.”

In closing, Arseven expressed his unwavering confidence in Beşiktaş's future, noting, "Beşiktaş is resilient, it never falters. But with our leadership, we will make it even stronger."