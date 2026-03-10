The Cleveland Cavaliers overcame the absence of star point guard Donovan Mitchell to pull off a 113-109 upset of Eastern Conference leader the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Jaylon Tyson led the charge with 22 points, while James Harden and Evan Mobley added 18 each, powering the Cavs to a thrilling victory in front of their home crowd.

Cleveland seized control early in the second quarter, and a mix of relentless defense and steady offense kept them ahead for the remainder of the game.

"It's a good win, not perfect by any means, but we'll take it," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Jalen Duren led Detroit with 24 points, but it was a frustrating night for Pistons star Cade Cunningham, who was held to 10 points by Cleveland's defense.

"Just throw bodies at him, try to wear him down, contest everything and try to keep him off the free-throw line," Atkinson said of Cleveland's approach to Cunningham.

Despite the loss, Detroit remained comfortably atop the Eastern Conference at 45-15, four and a half games ahead of second-place Boston. Cleveland improved to 39-24 and is fourth in the East.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs produced another dazzling all-around performance on the road, demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers 131-91.

Sixers fans began heading for the exits well before the end as San Antonio surged into a 49-point lead by the close of the third quarter.

Eight Spurs players finished in double figures, with Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper leading the scoring with 22 points each.

"It wasn't any amazing individual performance, it was just team play," said San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, who contributed 10 points.

"When we're locked in, when we feel like this as a team, I think we're the best team in the world," Wembanyama added.

The Oklahoma City Thunder maintained their grip on the Western Conference with a 116-108 road win over the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder are three games clear of San Antonio at the top of the standings.

The Los Angeles Lakers were pushed all the way by the struggling New Orleans Pelicans before pulling away for a 110-101 victory.

A back-and-forth contest in Los Angeles saw the lead change hands 18 times before the Lakers closed out the win with a 24-7 run late in the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic led the scoring with 27 points, with LeBron James adding 21 as the Lakers improved to 37-24 and remained sixth in the Western Conference.

In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 41 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110, while in Toronto, the New York Knicks beat the Raptors 111-95.