Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has left the door open for a return in the 2025-26 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Injured during the playoffs in May, Tatum told ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday that fans should not count him out.

“First thing, I haven’t said I’m not playing this season,” the six-time All-Star said when asked about Boston’s outlook without him.

The 27-year-old, who was spotted last month at a New England Patriots practice wearing a walking boot on his right foot, emphasized that he won’t rush a recovery that typically takes a year or longer.

“The most important thing is a full recovery. And I’m not rushing it ... at all,” he said. “But also, I don’t go to rehab six days a week for nothing.”

Tatum said he has been comparing notes with three other NBA players recovering from similar injuries last season: Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Dejounte Murray.

“We’ve all been in communication ... Dejounte, Dame, Tyrese ... we’re all at different points in our recovery,” he said Tuesday. “I text them all the time to ask what can you do, and what are you doing in your workouts. We’re all in the same boat, just kind of checking in on each other.”

Boston opens the regular season against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22.

Tatum, who helped the Celtics win the NBA championship in 2023-24, averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high six assists in 72 games last season.