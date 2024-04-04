Turkish Women's Basketball Süper Lig finalists Çukurova, who have lost the cup to their rival Fenerbahçe for the past two seasons, are calculating their path to their first championship against them without losing the Olympic quotas.

Çukurova, who eliminated Beşiktaş in the playoff semifinals and Fenerbahçe, who eliminated Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, will compete for the championship in the Süper Lig.

Fenerbahçe, who finished the regular season as the leaders, have the advantage of being the home team against Çukurova.

The first two matches between the two teams will be played on Friday and Sunday in Istanbul.

Çukurova President Serdar Çevirgen told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have been rivals with Fenerbahçe in the final series for the last three years.

Çevirgen, noting their recent championship losses, expressed readiness to secure the cup this year, highlighting the importance of winning at least one match in Istanbul to regain the home advantage for the final series.

He expressed confidence in his team's readiness, noting their good results quickly and highlighting their equality with Fenerbahçe in terms of strength.

He is fully prepared with a full squad, without injuries and feels optimistic about their chances in the finals.

Çukurova General Coordinator Ender Ünlü stated that the team is focusing on their upcoming away matches.

He expressed the team's ambition to win the championship this year, highlighting their confidence in the team, technical staff and fans.

Ünlü noted that the team had a short period of decline in the league but has since started to rise, with momentum increasing day by day.

He emphasized the team's excellent atmosphere, formed with recent transfers, and their commitment and focus on the goal.