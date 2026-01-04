Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 31 points in a dazzling third quarter to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 123-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Curry, back after missing a game with a sprained left ankle, had just nine points in a first half that saw the Warriors trailing 65-58 at the break.

But he exploded in the third period, when Golden State out-scored Utah 42-31 to take control, never trailing in the final frame.

"We played great defense for most of that quarter, which gave us some transition opportunities, too, and I was able to get out and run," Curry said. "Thankfully shots went in and gave us a lot of momentum."

Curry made six of 12 3-point attempts and handed out five assists with one steal.

Jimmy Butler, back after missing one game because of illness, and Quinten Post added 15 points apiece for the Warriors, who had been blown out on their home floor Friday by Oklahoma City with Curry, Butler and Draymond Green all sidelined.

Green also returned to action but was ejected minutes into the second quarter when he received two quick technical fouls for arguing with officials.

"I don't know what he said to the ref, but the consensus in the locker room was there wasn't enough to get thrown out," Curry said.

Boston forward Jaylen Brown had a big night, scoring 50 points as the Celtics halted the Clippers' six-game winning streak with a 146-115 victory in Los Angeles.

Brown connected on 18 of 26 shots, including six of 10 from 3-point range, and was backed up by 29 points from Derrick White in the wire-to-wire victory.

"Tonight (was) just one of those special nights where the ball just felt like every shot was going in," Brown said.

"I'm happy we got the win," he added after a victory that capped a 4-1 road trip. "I'm ready to go home."

Kawhi Leonard and John Collins led the Clippers with 22 points each.

Portland guard Deni Avdija delivered a triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Donovan Clingan added a career-high 24 points and 12 boards as the Trail Blazers beat the short-handed Spurs 115-110 in San Antonio.

The Spurs, again without injured star Victor Wembanyama, trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but battled back to lead by three late in the third quarter before the Blazers pulled away again.

Luke Kornet led the Spurs' scoring with 23 points. Julian Champagnie added 20, and De'Aaron Fox had 19. Coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama – recovering from a hyperextended left knee – is expected to travel with the team for their game in Memphis on Tuesday.

Mavs down Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks snapped their four-game skid – and halted Houston's four-game winning streak – with a 110-104 victory over the Rockets.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots while Max Christie connected on four of his six 3-point attempts on the way to 24 points for the Mavs.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points for the Rockets, who saw All-Star center Alperen Şengün limp out in the opening minutes with a sprained right ankle.

The Philadelphia 76ers, fueled by 36 points from Tyrese Maxey, beat the Knicks 130-119 in New York to push their winning streak to three games.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe and star big man Joel Embiid added 26 points apiece, Embiid adding 10 rebounds in a convincing victory.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to lead New York. Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a one-game absence due to illness to score 23 points and grab 14 rebounds, but the Knicks slumped to a third straight defeat.