Stephen Curry scored a game-high 26 points, Quinten Post sparked a decisive 19-2 surge spanning the third and fourth quarters, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 120-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night in San Francisco.

Jimmy Butler III added 21 points and Moses Moody chipped in 20 as the Warriors cruised to their second-largest home victory of the season, a 23-point margin.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 21 points, Desmond Bane had 20 and Anthony Black finished with 19 as the Magic slipped to 1-2 on their Western road trip, which concludes Tuesday in Portland.

Golden State trailed by as many as seven points and was still down 81-80 after Jase Richardson’s layup with 3:59 left in the third quarter, but closed the period on a 9-2 run. Post punctuated the spurt with a dunk, while Butler buried a 3-pointer to swing momentum firmly in the Warriors’ favor.

The short break between periods didn’t stall Golden State’s momentum, as Post added two more baskets, Moody hit a 3-pointer and Brandin Podziemski converted a three-point play in a 10-0 flurry that blew the game open at 99-83 with 9:11 to go.

The Magic were never closer than 14 points the rest of the way en route to their lowest point total of the season.

Butler made seven of nine shots and Moody eight of 11 for the Warriors, who finished at 52% shooting. The Magic shot 41%.

Golden State also took advantage of 18 Orlando turnovers, converting them into 21 points. Curry, De’Anthony Melton and Gui Santos had two steals apiece.

Post finished with eight points and a game-high-tying 12 rebounds, while Curry added a team-high six assists.

Banchero recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds and a game-high seven assists for the Magic.

Richardson added 11 points and Tyus Jones had four steals for Orlando, which defeated Golden State 121-113 in Florida in November.