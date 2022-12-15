Stephen Curry is reportedly in "high spirits" despite suffering a left shoulder injury that caused him to leave the court early during the Golden State Warriors' 125-119 loss to Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and he will have an MRI to assess the full extent of the injury.

Curry sustained the injury with 2:04 minutes left in the third quarter as he attempted to strip Jalen Smith of the ball, immediately clutching his shoulder while continuing to run down the court.

The Warriors called a timeout where Curry was assessed by training staff, later heading into the locker room and being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

"He's going to have an MRI tomorrow. He was ruled out midway through the fourth. Training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We'll see how he is tomorrow," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Concerning Curry's discomfort, Kerr added, "I didn’t ask about that. I trust their judgment and they said he's not going back in. I just checked in with him briefly but haven’t had a chance to go into details."

Kerr said the 34-year-old eight-time All-Star Curry seemed upbeat during their brief interaction.

"Steph is always a guy with a great outlook on life, so he was in good spirits. We'll hope for the best," quoted Kerr.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP had 38 points on five-of-10, three-point shooting with seven rebounds, and seven assists until the injury paused his game.

Golden State, who slumped to 2-13 on the road this season, had fought back from a 74-54 half-time deficit, but could not overcome the Pacers without Curry.

"Just stunning! He basically put us on his shoulders for the minutes he was out there," said Kerr about Curry's performance.about Curry's performance.

"He was generating so much offense, he was getting to the line, he was getting the ball to other people, he was absolutely brilliant.

"I thought the guys did a great job of fighting throughout the third quarter before he got hurt and then after."

Curry is averaging 29.6 points on 49.7% field-goal shooting and 43.2% three-point shooting with 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season.