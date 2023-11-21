Stephen Curry’s 32 points, featuring five 3-pointers, coupled with Klay Thompson’s season-high 20 points, propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 121-116 victory over the Houston Rockets, ending their six-game losing streak on Monday night.

“We weren’t perfect, but in this case, you just need to win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “That was the focus. Hopefully, this is a good sign and we can get back on track.”

Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in each of his first 13 games to start a season. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 9 beyond the arc.

It’s Curry’s seventh game this season with 30 or more points and 10th with at least 25.

As time expired in the fourth quarter, Curry jokingly raised his arms in celebration.

“Haven’t had good energy walking off this floor in a while,” Curry said of the Warriors’ second home win of the season and first since Nov. 1. “We needed this one for sure.”

Thompson entered the night shooting 15 of 42 (3 of 19 from 3-point range) over his previous four games but came out strong early against the Rockets with three 3s and 12 points in the first quarter. He finished 7 of 16 and had five 3-pointers.

Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists, helping Golden State to its 12th consecutive win against Houston.

“I tell Klay all the time, every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in,” Paul said. “Every time I’m pushing the ball up the court, I’m looking for him.”

One night after a one-point loss to the Lakers, the Rockets trailed by 14 and were behind by double digits much of the night before making a run at the end to make it close.

Alperen Sengun had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17, and Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green each had 16.

The Rockets, winless in five road games this season, haven’t beaten the Warriors since Feb. 20, 2020.

Houston coach Ime Udoka blamed the Rockets’ defense for allowing Golden State to take several open shots.

“This is a team, the main team in the league, that takes advantage of those mistakes,” Udoka said. “We were poor on our coverage for the most part. Our attention to deal was not the best.”

Curry got off to a slow start but made a four-point play late in the second quarter to go with a pair of 3s. He made his milestone fourth 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put the Warriors ahead 100-87.