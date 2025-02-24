Stephen Curry erupted for 16 of his game-high 30 points in the third quarter, while Jimmy Butler marked his home debut with 18 points in front of his new fans as the Golden State Warriors stormed past the Dallas Mavericks 126-102 Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

Brandin Podziemski contributed 17 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who honored Andre Iguodala by retiring his No. 9 jersey in a postgame ceremony.

Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington each scored 17 points to lead the Mavericks, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped while news-making acquisition Anthony Davis missed his fifth straight game due to an adductor strain.

After Dallas scored nine of the game’s first 13 points, the Warriors dominated, building a 33-18 lead by the end of the first period.

The Mavericks were within 61-47 after Klay Thompson nailed a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half, but Curry took over, reaching the 30-point mark for the 13th time this season by the end of the period.

Curry did not play in the fourth quarter but retained game-high assist honors with seven. He made 12 of his 20 shots and three of his eight 3-point attempts.

Butler, whose first five games for Golden State had been on the road, made all eight of his free throws and added five assists, three rebounds, and a steal to the winning cause. The Warriors, who completed a 2-2 season-series tie with the defending Western Conference champions, are 5-1 since Butler's addition.

Moses Moody added 14 points and Quinten Post scored 10 for the Warriors, while Draymond Green had 13 points to complement six assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Golden State shot 48.0 percent and outrebounded the Mavericks 54-41.

Thompson, making his third appearance in San Francisco since agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason, overcame a scoreless first half to drill three of his trademark 3-pointers. He finished with 11 points, as did Jaden Hardy.

Kessler Edwards was Dallas' leading rebounder with eight.