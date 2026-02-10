Stephen Curry will miss the All-Star Game in Los Angeles as he continues to manage a right knee issue that kept the Golden State Warriors star out for a fourth straight game Monday night against Memphis.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Curry will also sit out Wednesday’s home game against San Antonio and skip Sunday’s All-Star Game, with the Warriors hoping he can return after the break.

“He’s doing well,” Kerr said. “It’s really a day-to-day thing, so it’s hard to predict for sure whether he’ll be playing in that first game after the break. That’s definitely the hope, and if he can get through everything this week, that puts him on pace to play.”

Golden State’s first game after the break is Feb. 19 against Boston at Chase Center.

Curry, who turns 38 on March 14, exited early from a 131-124 home loss to Detroit on Jan. 30 because of the sore knee, which Kerr said had been bothering him for about a week. Curry later underwent an MRI exam.

He has missed 15 games this season. The Warriors went 5-9 in the first 14: three because of illness, five with a left quadriceps contusion, one with a sore right ankle, one with a sprained left ankle, one with inflammation in his right knee and four with patellofemoral pain syndrome.