Viktoriya Koyuncu, a Turkish deaf national women's basketball team player, has been an outstanding source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, owing to her steadfast commitment to excellence on the national platform.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian-born Turkish basketballer, serving as the national team's second captain, recently shared her inspiring journey with an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, with the help of her Assistant Coach Burcu Pelister, highlighting her firm commitment to excel on the national team.

Koyuncu, born with hearing loss, recounted how she met her husband Abdullah Koyuncu, a national basketball player and Istanbulspor coach, whom she married after settling in Türkiye.

"Years ago, we first met in Sofia, where Abdullah became infuriated and disheartened during a match, throwing the ball upwards. I admonished him not to do that, marking our first encounter. Türkiye lost the match, and we came in second with the Ukrainian national team at the Deaflympics in Sofia. A year later, while having difficulty communicating with a deaf athlete via international sign language, Abdullah came to our aid and acted as an interpreter. After that, our communication continued, culminating in our marriage," she said.

Despite her familial obligations as the mother of an 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son, Koyuncu remains a formidable player, regularly training with Pelister, picking up her kids from school and ferrying them to karate practice, and later gathering with her family for dinner.

Koyuncu, who can hear only loud sounds with the assistance of a device, noted that she has played basketball in Türkiye for three years since getting married, competing with the Turkish National Team in Italy and Brazil, with a forthcoming event in Greece this year.

Özlem Şencan, head coach of the Women's Deaf Basketball Team, praised Koyuncu as a very experienced player who not only captains the team but also whose experience is an asset to the team.

The team is presently engaged in camp training for the world championship, with Koyuncu expressing her happiness at living and playing in Türkiye and the warmth and supportiveness of the Turkish athletes, which has fostered a friendly and cordial atmosphere.