As jubilant fans celebrated the Nuggets' historic NBA championship win, downtown Denver was marred by a shooting believed to have stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong, local police revealed Tuesday.

The violent incident resulted in 10 people being wounded, including one of the two individuals arrested for the shooting.

Chief Ron Thomas, speaking at a press conference, stated that all the injured, comprising nine men and one woman, are expected to recover.

Remarkably, among the victims were bystanders who had no involvement in the drug deal.

Approximately 20 shots were fired at the scene, just a mile from the Ball Arena, where the Nuggets triumphed over the Miami Heat the previous night.

While investigators found five handguns, it remains to be determined if they were used in the shooting, according to the police chief.

Additionally, a considerable quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, along with cash, was discovered at the scene.

Of the 10 individuals rushed to the hospital, four underwent emergency surgery at Denver Health Medical Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, five remained in fair condition, receiving medical care from Dr. Eric Campion, a skilled trauma surgeon.

The shooting occurred as the Nuggets' victory celebration was winding down in downtown Denver, drawing a large crowd.

Despite many police officers in the area, the gunfire erupted, prompting chaos and causing people to seek shelter.

Scott D'Angelo, who was livestreaming the festivities, captured the moment when multiple shots rang out, leading to unrest as individuals sought cover.

Police officers, equipped in riot gear, swiftly reacted, taking cover themselves while instructing everyone to find safety.

D'Angelo, who witnessed the terrifying scene, described feeling a mix of nerves and helplessness while a female voice nearby screamed in pain.

He observed the swift response from officers rushing to provide assistance to the injured.

Authorities have released surveillance video showing officers converging on the scene after the gunshots were heard.

The shooting took place in Denver's LoDo district, known for its restaurants and nightlife.

Police tape cordoned off the area as investigators diligently collected evidence, including bullet casings and items left behind from the celebration.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the number of individuals involved in the incident.

Two men, suspected felons prohibited from possessing firearms, have been arrested.

One of the suspects attempted to flee despite sustaining injuries and was apprehended several blocks away, while the other was found with a firearm hidden in a nearby parking lot.

No occupants in the car were harmed.

Chief Thomas expressed surprise at the occurrence of a drug deal amidst the celebration, emphasizing that such an unforeseen circumstance posed a significant challenge for law enforcement.