The Los Angeles Lakers will have their engine intact for Monday night’s test in Detroit Pistons colors, with Luka Doncic cleared to play after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul, wiping out what would have been an automatic one-game suspension.

The decision, announced Sunday, stemmed from a brief third-quarter exchange between Doncic and Goga Bitadze during Saturday’s 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic.

Both players were initially assessed technicals after jawing at the free-throw line, but the league later ruled the infractions unwarranted, restoring Doncic’s availability at a critical moment in Los Angeles’ surge.

And it is some surge.

The Lakers arrive in Detroit riding a nine-game winning streak, one built as much on resilience as on rhythm.

Doncic has been at the center of it all, averaging a blistering 40 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists during the run, dragging defenses into impossible choices and delivering in clutch moments.

Saturday’s escape in Orlando captured the streak’s edge. Newly acquired Luke Kennard buried a buzzer-beating three-pointer to seal the one-point win, capping a game where the Lakers weathered swings in momentum and a hostile road environment.

Coach J.J. Redick pointed to that composure as a defining trait of his group.

“We’ve had a number of things happen over the last couple of weeks,” Redick said. “Our guys have done a good job playing through it all, whether it’s runs, tough shooting stretches or being on the road. We’ve stayed locked in.”

Kennard, still settling in after arriving before the trade deadline, has already delivered on his primary assignment.

“They brought me here to shoot,” he said. “It feels good to contribute, especially in a moment like that.”

If the Lakers are chasing a 10th straight win, the Pistons are not far behind in form, even as adversity reshapes their lineup.

Detroit, an Eastern Conference pacesetter at 51-19, will again be without All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, sidelined with a collapsed lung. Yet the Pistons have not slowed, winning three straight and six of their last seven, including a statement victory over Golden State that secured a first-round playoff berth.

In Cunningham’s absence, Jalen Duren has taken the scoring mantle, averaging 27.7 points across the current streak while anchoring a team growing in confidence.

“I’ve always believed I can be one of the better players in this league,” Duren said. “But there’s still a lot more to improve. I’m proud of where we are, and how far we’ve come as a group.”

Detroit’s identity has leaned heavily on defense, and it showed in the opener of their homestand. The Pistons forced 26 turnovers and converted them into 32 points, with Ausar Thompson leading the charge with seven steals in a disruptive, high-energy display.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff sees that chaos as a blueprint.

“When we create that kind of pressure defensively, it fuels everything,” he said. “It gets us into transition and lets our athletes play to their strengths.”

The Pistons already hold one decisive result in this matchup, a 128-106 win in Los Angeles on Dec. 30 behind Cunningham’s 27 points and 11 assists. But Monday’s meeting arrives under very different circumstances.