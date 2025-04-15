Luka Doncic’s blockbuster move from the Mavericks to the Lakers sent shock waves through the basketball world – and fired up the fan base, too.

The Slovenian star’s No. 77 Lakers jersey topped all sales for the 2024-25 regular season, according to NBAStore.com, the league announced Monday.

Doncic also made history, becoming the first international player to claim the NBA’s most popular jersey.

He is also the first person other than Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list in more than a decade. The last time Curry or James didn't have the best-selling jersey was when Carmelo Anthony's No. 1 New York Knicks jersey led sales in the 2012-13 season.

Curry and James haven’t gone far, though. Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey ranked second this season, and James’ No. 23 Lakers jersey was third.

The rest of the top 10 include:

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

5. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

7. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

8. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets