Luka Doncic nearly posted a 40-point triple-double, LeBron James added 30 points on just one miss, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Houston Rockets 124-116 on Wednesday to sweep the three-game season series.

James sparked a 13-4 run to open the fourth quarter with two baskets and two assists, but Doncic took over down the stretch, closing out a two-game set that included an eight-point win Monday. Third-place Los Angeles (44-25) extended its winning streak to seven, while fifth-place Houston (41-27) fell a game behind fourth-place Minnesota (43-27) in the Western Conference.

After Rui Hachimura’s go-ahead 3-pointer, Doncic answered with one of his own to push the Lakers ahead 113-109. He then set up alley-oop dunks for Hachimura and James before draining a step-back 3 that stretched the lead to 120-111 with 58 seconds remaining.

Doncic finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, hitting seven 3-pointers, while James was 13 of 14 from the field. Deandre Ayton scored 16 points, and Austin Reaves added 14 points and eight assists, helping the Lakers shoot 60.5% as a team.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 27 points and 10 assists. Amen Thompson added 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 18 apiece.

The Rockets erased a 13-point first-half deficit and took a 73-72 lead on a Durant dunk with 7:05 left in the third. Houston started the second half on an 18-5 run and extended the lead to six before Doncic cut it in half entering the final period with a 3-pointer, a free throw and a late layup.

Ayton nearly matched his seven-point output from Monday by the midpoint of the first quarter. With James producing two 3-pointers and a transition dunk, the Lakers seized an early advantage. Doncic took control down the stretch of the opening period, and his late 3-pointer helped Los Angeles take a 35-26 lead into the second. The Lakers made seven of 12 3-pointers in the first quarter.

James added a thunderous transition dunk off a Houston missed 3-pointer that stretched the Lakers’ lead to 45-32. Late in the half, James converted a layup five seconds after a Josh Okogie 3-pointer. When Doncic scored through contact soon after another Houston turnover, his ensuing three-point play allowed the Lakers to take a 67-55 lead into halftime.

James and Doncic each had 18 points in the first half. Thompson led Houston with 14 points at the break.