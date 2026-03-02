Luka Doncic scored 28 points and had nine assists, and LeBron James added 24 as the Los Angeles Lakers completed a back-to-back with a 128-104 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Austin Reaves and DeAndre Ayton each scored 12 points, helping the Lakers win their second straight after a victory at Golden State the previous night snapped a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles shot 50% from the field, making 47 of 94 attempts, and went 18 of 39 from 3-point range, good for 46.2%. The Lakers begin a stretch in which they will play seven of their next eight games at home through March 14.

Nique Clifford scored 26 points and Maxime Raynaud had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who fell to 2-2 since ending a franchise-record 16-game losing streak.

Russell Westbrook scored 14 points against his former team as Sacramento finished 2-3 on a five-game road trip.

The Lakers won three of four games against the Kings this season.

Los Angeles took control early, building its first double-digit lead at 19-8 with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter. Four minutes later, the Lakers led 34-14 and closed the period with a 36-18 advantage after Doncic scored 12 points.

The Lakers extended the margin to 22 points in the second quarter and led 64-49 at halftime, shooting 51.2% from the floor and forcing 12 Kings turnovers. Sacramento held a 27-18 rebounding edge in the first half but went 2 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James makes a slam dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, U.S., March 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Kings opened the second half with an 11-6 run to cut the deficit to 70-60 before the Lakers responded with a 13-2 run to take an 83-62 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter. Los Angeles pushed the lead to 96-76 after James made a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.

A Marcus Smart steal and a fast-break dunk by James made it 105-81 with 9:43 remaining, and the Kings did not threaten the rest of the way.