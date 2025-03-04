Luka Doncic's right knee contusion has raised questions ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' Tuesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans, casting a shadow over their impressive win streak.

The Lakers have been firing on all cylinders, thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Doncic.

After securing their sixth straight win on Sunday with a 108-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, they are primed for a challenging matchup against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Tuesday.

However, injury concerns are mounting.

During Sunday’s win, Doncic was briefly sidelined after taking a knee to his right leg.

Despite the scare, he returned to finish the game, expressing optimism afterward: “Third straight game, the same spot. So, I was kind of struggling on that right leg. But I'm good.”

Yet, the Lakers’ latest injury report paints a more uncertain picture.

Doncic is now listed as questionable for the Pelicans game due to a right knee contusion, which has raised doubts about his availability.

This injury, coupled with the Pelicans' strong form, adds an extra layer of tension for the Lakers as they prepare for the upcoming clash.

Injuries aren't limited to Doncic.

LeBron James is also dealing with a left foot injury and is listed as probable, which could further affect the Lakers’ lineup.

Jordan Goodwin, Rui Hachimura, and Maxi Kleber have already been ruled out, while Austin Reaves, who missed Sunday’s game, is listed as questionable.

Despite his injury concerns, Doncic’s performance has been trending upward.

After a rocky return from a calf injury, the Slovenian star has found his rhythm over the past five games, playing a key role in the Lakers' success.