Kevin Durant scribed his name into NBA history Tuesday night, becoming just the eighth player to reach 30,000 career points.

The 36-year-old Phoenix Suns star hit the milestone with a free throw late in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A 15-time All-Star, Durant joins an elite group that includes LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. Julius Erving also surpassed the mark when combining his points from the NBA and ABA.

"It's a true honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game and pushed the game forward," Durant said. "That's always been my goal – to get the most out of myself every day, get the most out of my career. To be mentioned with those guys, I must be doing something right."

Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion and remains one of the league’s elite shot-makers in his 17th season. He’s averaging about 27 points per game while shooting 52% from the field.

The scoreboard displays Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns after he scored his 30,000th career point during the second half of the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

"It's special for everyone who's around him every day," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think we're amazed by him – the way he comes to work, the time he puts in, the attention to detail, the effort. It's translated to 30,000 points. He's just a special player and a special human being."

Durant scored 17,566 points over his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were the Seattle SuperSonics during his rookie year in 2007-08. He also played for the Golden State Warriors (5,374 points), Brooklyn Nets (3,744) and the Suns (3,324).

Durant finished with 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the Suns' 119-112 loss.