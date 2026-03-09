The Houston Rockets ran into a red-hot offense Sunday night, falling 145 to 120 to the San Antonio Spurs in a fast-paced Western Conference clash at Frost Bank Center.

Houston kept things competitive early but could not keep up once San Antonio’s attack found rhythm. The Spurs steadily pulled away with sharp ball movement and blistering three-point shooting, stretching the gap after the opening quarter and never looking back.

The loss dropped Houston to 39-24, keeping them fourth in the Western Conference. San Antonio improved to 47-17, extending their winning streak to four and tightening their hold on the No. 2 spot behind Oklahoma City.

San Antonio’s offense was relentless. The Spurs shot 58 percent from the field and buried 21 of 40 three-point attempts, slicing through Houston’s defense while also winning the turnover battle and creating cleaner looks throughout the night.

Turkish center Alperen Şengün finished with 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting, along with six rebounds and three assists in just over 27 minutes. The 23-year-old showed flashes of his inside scoring touch but struggled with ball security, committing five turnovers as Houston struggled to slow the tempo.

Şengün, who signed a five-year $185 million extension in 2024, has been a key pillar of Houston’s rebuild and is averaging 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. But on this night the Rockets could not match San Antonio’s offensive balance.

Veteran forward Kevin Durant led Houston with 23 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting efficiently from the floor. The 14-time All-Star, acquired in a blockbuster trade from Phoenix last offseason, continues to anchor Houston’s scoring attack with nearly 26 points per game this season.

Second year forward Amen Thompson matched Durant with 23 points, while also contributing seven rebounds and six assists in an energetic all-around effort. Thompson’s athleticism helped Houston stay within reach early before the Spurs surged ahead.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 17 points and five rebounds, and rookie guard Reed Sheppard also scored 17, knocking down three triples and providing a spark from the perimeter.

Still, Houston’s offense could not keep pace with the Spurs’ barrage.

The night belonged to Victor Wembanyama, who dominated both ends with 29 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The towering French star shot 9 of 13 from the field and showcased his unique versatility, drawing loud MVP chants from the San Antonio crowd.

Guard De’Aaron Fox orchestrated the attack with 20 points and 10 assists, pushing the tempo and helping the Spurs pile up 38 assists on 51 made baskets.

Rookie guard Stephon Castle continued his impressive debut season with 23 points, while Keldon Johnson added 20 and rookie Dylan Harper chipped in 19 off the bench, underscoring San Antonio’s depth.

The Spurs seized full control in the third quarter behind a flurry of threes and transition baskets, stretching the lead beyond reach and completing a 3-1 season series win over Houston.