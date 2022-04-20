Defending champion Anadolu Efes made a flying start to its Turkish Airlines EuroLeague campaign Tuesday after beating host AX Armani Exchange Milan 64-48 in the opening game.

Shane Larkin and Vasilije Micic scored 16 points each and carried the Turkish basketball powerhouse to victory at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan.

In the other playoff match, Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 77-67.

Brandon Davies became the top scorer of that game for the Spanish team with 19 points at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

Greek team Olympiacos Piraeus will take on French team AS Monaco, while Spanish club Real Madrid will play against Israeli team Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in the playoffs on Wednesday.

The playoff games will conclude on May 4.

Teams with three wins in the best-of-five series will reach the Final Four round which will be played in Belgrade, Serbia on May 19-21.