Anadolu Efes heads into the fire in Athens, staring down a familiar face in a high-stakes Game 5 that will determine the last ticket to the EuroLeague Final Four.

The Turkish side travels to the Greek capital to face Panathinaikos AKTOR, led by none other than former Efes head coach Ergin Ataman.

Tipoff is set for Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. Turkish time at the OAKA Sports Hall.

With the playoff series knotted at 2-2, the decider promises fireworks.

The winner will not only earn a coveted spot in the Final Four, set for May 23-25 in Abu Dhabi, but will also be tasked with facing Fenerbahçe Beko in the semifinals.

For Efes, it’s a chance at redemption. For Ataman, it’s a shot at eliminating the very club he once made European champions.

The series has been a slugfest from the outset. Efes dropped the opening game 87-83 in Athens but bounced back with a gritty 79-76 victory to steal home-court advantage.

Back in Istanbul, the tide turned again as Panathinaikos edged out a 81-77 win in Game 3, putting Efes on the ropes.

But the Istanbul powerhouse fought back, grinding out an 85-82 victory in Game 4 to send the series back to Greece for a final battle.

Beyond the drama of the scoreboard, the narrative has been shaped by emotion and history.

Tuesday's clash marks the 39th meeting between the two clubs in EuroLeague competition, with Panathinaikos holding a 21-17 edge.

It also adds another chapter to Anadolu Efes’ rich European journey, as the team gears up for its 875th game in continental competition.

The Turkish giants have won 494 of their 874 European contests to date, including 337 victories from 626 EuroLeague appearances.

But all eyes will be on the sidelines.

Ataman, who guided Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022, found himself in the eye of a storm during Game 4 in Istanbul.

Booed and heckled by the crowd that once hailed him, the fiery coach stormed out of the arena before returning to lead his side.

Ahead of the decider, Ataman made pointed remarks to the Greek press, contrasting the behavior of Turkish fans with those in Athens.

“Fans sometimes behave like that,” he said. “But our fans – Panathinaikos fans – know basketball better and know how to show respect.

I hope no one insults us tomorrow and that everyone just supports their team.”

Despite the animosity, Ataman expressed enduring respect for the club where he made his name.

“Efes is special for me,” he said. “A team I respect deeply.”