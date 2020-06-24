Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball tournament’s 2020-2021 season will start on Oct. 1 with a clash between Istanbul side Anadolu Efes and Russia’s Zenit, the organization said Wednesday.

Forced to prematurely end its current season in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization released the full calendar for the 34 rounds of the regular season.

According to the calendar, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe will face Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda on Oct. 2.

The Istanbul derbies between Fenerbahçe and Anadolu Efes will be played in the second and 26th week of the season.

The regular season will end on April 9, with the top eight teams moving on to the playoff rounds.