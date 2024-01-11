A Paris 2024 Olympics ambassador, a former French basketball player, has stepped down from her position following a controversy sparked by a social media post regarding the situation in Gaza.

Following an urgent meeting of the Paris 2024 board and general assembly, Emilie Gomis submitted her resignation, as confirmed by Paris Olympics organizers.

Days after the attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, Gomis briefly posted a message on her Instagram account depicting maps of France from 1947, 1967 and 2023. The tricolor flag covering French territory was gradually replaced by the Israeli flag, accompanied by the question: "What would you do in this situation?"

In a statement late Wednesday, Paris organizers revealed that Gomis had the opportunity to clarify her position during the meeting. They stated, "The members of the Board of Directors and the General Meeting were able to note that Emilie Gomis condemned the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as well as all forms of anti-Semitism and discrimination, which are contrary to her values. Emilie Gomis also shared her regrets concerning her publication and apologized."

However, Paris organizers maintained that Gomis, who won a silver medal for France at the 2012 Olympics, was no longer in a position to continue her mission because her social media post "contravened her duty of neutrality."