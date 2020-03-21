Fenerbahçe basketball players and staff members have reported symptoms of the coronavirus and have been sent to get tested, the Turkish team said Saturday.
"After routine checks of our men's basketball team, some of our players and administrative staff showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," the team said in a statement.
"Our team was directed to the hospital to undergo a comprehensive series of screenings. Detailed information will be announced to the public after the hospital tests," the statement added.
Fenerbahçe basketball team played Tofaş on March 15 and Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş on March 8.
All football, basketball, volleyball and handball leagues in Turkey were postponed until further notice Thursday over the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Turkey's death toll due to COVID-19 rose to nine Friday, while the number of confirmed cases has surged since the first case was announced last week, reaching 670.
