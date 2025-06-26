Fenerbahçe Beko sealed a dominant season with a championship flourish, overpowering Beşiktaş Fibabanka 84-68 in Game 5 of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Süper Lig Finals to win the series 4-1 and lift their 12th league title.

The sold-out Ülker Sports and Event Hall erupted as the yellow-navy juggernaut completed a season sweep – EuroLeague, Turkish Cup, and now, the domestic crown.

Night of dominance

After falling behind 13-0 early, Fenerbahçe responded with poise and purpose.

A late three by Nicolo Melli gave them a 21-18 edge to close the first quarter. From there, they never looked back.

With Errick McCollum leading the charge and Nigel Hayes-Davis stretching the margin, Fenerbahçe widened the gap to double digits by halftime (48-40).

In the third quarter, MVP Khem Birch flexed his strength inside, sparking a 7-2 run that forced Beşiktaş into timeout.

Marko Guduric’s poise, Melih Mahmutoğlu’s leadership, and relentless team defense crushed Beşiktaş’s comeback hopes.

By the final buzzer, the scoreboard and the celebration were all yellow and navy.

Unity and farewell

Following the win, silver medals were handed to Beşiktaş captain Yiğit Arslan by TBF Vice President Harun Erdenay.

Then, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak and TBF President Hidayet Türkoğlu presented the championship trophy to Fenerbahçe’s long-time captain Melih Mahmutoğlu.

In a touching gesture, Mahmutoğlu called up teammate Marko Guduric, and the two raised the trophy together – a moment that ignited jubilant chants in the arena.

Fenerbahçe used the post-game stage to honor two key figures marking their exits: Serbian guard Marko Guduric, who had two memorable stints at the club, and Italian executive Maurizio Gherardini, a behind-the-scenes architect of Fener’s golden era since 2014.

Guduric, emotional with his wife and children by his side, saluted fans as they returned the favor with thunderous ovations. “We made history,” he said. “This will always be home.”

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç and Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı shared the sidelines, reflecting mutual respect between two storied clubs on Turkish basketball’s biggest stage.