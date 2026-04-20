Fenerbahçe reclaimed the EuroLeague Women title Sunday with a commanding 68-55 victory over archrival Galatasaray in an all-Turkish final in Zaragoza, Spain.

The win helped the Istanbul giants secure their third crown and reassert dominance in Europe’s premier women’s basketball competition.

Playing at Pabellon Principe Felipe, both teams struggled to find rhythm early, with Fenerbahçe edging a tight first quarter 17-16 despite Galatasaray’s strong defensive presence in the paint.

Galatasaray briefly took control in the second period with an 8-0 run to lead 27-25, but Fenerbahçe responded through efficient inside play, led by Iliana Rupert, to carry a 37-32 advantage into halftime.

Fenerbahçe tightened their grip in the third quarter, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from floor general Julie Allemand.

While Galatasaray stayed within reach behind efforts from Elizabeth Williams and Smalls, Fenerbahçe maintained a 51-45 lead heading into the final period.

The defending champions then pulled away in the fourth quarter, stretching the margin into double digits and closing out a comfortable 68-55 win.

Allemand was named Final Six MVP after delivering a near triple-double in the final with 13 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Across the tournament, she averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, underlining her pivotal role in Fenerbahçe’s title run.

Teammate Emma Meesseman further cemented her legacy as one of the competition’s all-time greats by claiming her seventh EuroLeague Women title, the most by any player in the modern era.

The Final Six All-Star Five featured Allemand and Meesseman alongside Galatasaray’s Williams, Merritt Hempe of host club Casademont Zaragoza and Klara Holm of Spar Girona.

Earlier Sunday, Zaragoza secured their first-ever podium finish by defeating Spar Girona 66-63 in the third-place game, marking a historic achievement for the hosts.

The triumph capped a dominant campaign for Fenerbahçe, who had previously lifted the EuroLeague Women trophy in 2023 and 2024, and now return to the top of European basketball once again.