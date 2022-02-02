Turkish heavyweight Fenerbahçe picked up its third EuroLeague win in a row after beating French side ASVEL Villeurbanne 85-76 in Istanbul Tuesday.
Dyshawn Pierre and Devin Booker scored 16 points each for the Yellow Canaries. Marko Guduric also added 15 and Jehyve Floyd scored 10 for the winners.
Elie Okobo's scored 23 points for ASVEL in the losing effort, while Charles Kahudi added 14, Chris Jones hit 12 and Kostas Antetokounmpo added 10.
With the win, Fenerbahçe improved to 10-10 in the standings with its third consecutive victory while ASVEL dropped to 9-14 after losing its third game in a row.
Fenerbahçe is in 11th place in the EuroLeague standings, ASVEL Villeurbanne is in the 13th spot.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.