Turkish heavyweight Fenerbahçe picked up its third EuroLeague win in a row after beating French side ASVEL Villeurbanne 85-76 in Istanbul Tuesday.

Dyshawn Pierre and Devin Booker scored 16 points each for the Yellow Canaries. Marko Guduric also added 15 and Jehyve Floyd scored 10 for the winners.

Elie Okobo's scored 23 points for ASVEL in the losing effort, while Charles Kahudi added 14, Chris Jones hit 12 and Kostas Antetokounmpo added 10.

With the win, Fenerbahçe improved to 10-10 in the standings with its third consecutive victory while ASVEL dropped to 9-14 after losing its third game in a row.

Fenerbahçe is in 11th place in the EuroLeague standings, ASVEL Villeurbanne is in the 13th spot.