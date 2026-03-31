Fenerbahçe Beko heads to Germany to face Bayern Munich in Round 35 of the 2025-26 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Wednesday.

Tip-off at SAP Garden in Munich’s Olympiapark is set for 8:00 p.m. Turkish time (5:00 p.m. UTC). The 12,500-seat arena, inaugurated last season, has quickly become a fortress for Bayern.

Fenerbahçe Beko enters the matchup atop the 20-team standings with a 23-11 record.

The Turkish powerhouse boasts the league’s stingiest defense, allowing 80.3 points per game, while scoring an average of 82.6, producing a +77 point differential.

Their strong form has already secured a playoff berth, though the team will look to rebound from a 92-82 road loss to Zalgiris Kaunas in Round 34.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, sits 15th with a 14-20 mark, averaging 80.5 points scored and 83.7 allowed per contest.

With the playoffs out of reach, the German side will focus on playing spoiler and improving final positioning. Home-court energy and veteran coach Svetislav “Kari” Pesic’s experience may help Bayern challenge the league leaders, though consistency against top-tier opponents has eluded them this season.

This season’s earlier meeting in Istanbul saw Fenerbahçe Beko dominate 88-73. The Turkish side has won the last eight encounters against Bayern, asserting a clear upper hand in recent history.

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahçe’s head coach since December 2023, has guided the team to consecutive Final Four appearances, including the 2025 EuroLeague title, and recently extended his contract through 2026.

Known for disciplined defense and tactical rigor, Jasikevicius aims to steady his team after the Zalgiris setback. Bayern relies on Pesic, who returned in December 2025, to harness home energy and stabilize the squad for the season’s close.