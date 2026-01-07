Fenerbahçe Beko travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to face Dubai Basketball in EuroLeague Round 21, aiming to extend their winning run and settle a score that still lingers from earlier in the season.

The matchup will be played at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Istanbul time.

With one game in hand, Fenerbahçe Beko sit third in the standings at 13-6, firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and direct playoff qualification.

Dubai Basketball, competing in their first EuroLeague season, are 13th at 9-11 and chasing consistency in the expanded 20-team competition.

The game carries added edge after Dubai stunned Fenerbahçe in Istanbul earlier this season, cruising to a shocking 93-69 win that reverberated across the league.

That defeat marked one of Fenerbahçe’s most lopsided home losses in recent EuroLeague memory and remains a rare blemish in an otherwise strong campaign.

Since then, Sarunas Jasikevicius’ side have responded with authority.

Fenerbahçe arrive in Dubai on a four-game winning streak, their most recent success an 88-80 victory over Olympiakos that underlined their defensive discipline and growing balance on offense.

Fenerbahçe Beko fans celebrate during the EuroLeague match against Olympiakos, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

Jasikevicius, known for his uncompromising standards and tactical precision, has tightened rotations and sharpened execution as the season gathers pace.

Dubai, meanwhile, face the demands of elite European competition.

Granted a multi-year wildcard entry following the EuroLeague’s expansion, the club represents a major step in the league’s push into the Middle East and North Africa.

Backed by modern infrastructure and strong investment, Dubai have shown they can trouble established powers, especially at home, but have struggled to sustain momentum across the long schedule.