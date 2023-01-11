The thrilling Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 18 game between Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko and Greek opponents Panathinaikos on Tuesday in Athens ended in a 94-88 victory for the Turkish visitors in overtime.

At the dying moments of the game, Marko Guduric, Fenerbahçe Beko guard, produced a spectacular three-pointer that tied the score at 78-78, sending the Oaka Altion Arena into a frenzy and taking the game into overtime.

The visiting Fener did not release their foot off the paddle into the overtime where they took the game to the guests to grab a 94-88 triumph.

On the score chats, Fenerbahçe's U.S. forward Nigel Hayes-Davis grabbed the bull by the horns to lead the Yellow-Navy blues by netting a total of 24 points.

Despite Dwayne Bacon's sending home 27 points, the Greeks were still unable to avoid a humiliating defeat on their home turf.

Panathinaikos managed to secure an impressive 45 rebounds, a whopping 26 of which were offensive rebounds, yet their valiant effort was ultimately in vain in the face of the visitors' dogged fighting spirit.

Fenerbahçe Beko, finally snatching a much-needed victory after a five-game losing streak, rose to fifth place with a total of 11 wins out of the possible 18.

Conversely, Panathinaikos have been dealt a severe blow this season, languishing in the lower ranks and receiving a resounding 12th-season thrashing.

The Athens club endured yet another devastating defeat, marking their sixth consecutive loss since their triumphant home victory against EA7 Emporio Armani Milan on Dec.8, 2022, with a score of 90-77.