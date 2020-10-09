Fenerbahçe Beko defeated city rival Anadolu Efes 80-71 on Thursday in Round 2 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Nando de Colo led Fenerbahçe to victory in the Istanbul derby with 20 points and seven rebounds at the Sinan Erdem Dome.

Lorenzo Brown contributed with 17 points and Jan Vesely posted a double-double with 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Krunoslav Simon led all scorers with 24 points in the losing effort. Rodrigue Beaubois added 11 points.

Efes managed to get a 9-point lead in the first half, but Fenerbahçe proved relentless and went ahead before halftime was over.

Thursday’s victory marked the second consecutive win for Fenerbahçe, while Anadolu Efes failed to win so far.

Elsewhere, Valencia also secured its second consecutive win after downing Real Madrid 93-77 in the Spanish capital.

Bojan Dubljevic lifted Valencia with 24 points, Mike Tobey added 14 and Nikola Kalinic scored 10.

CSKA Moscow topped Maccabi Tel Aviv 76-72 at Megasport Arena in the Russian capital. Mike James scored 25 points and Will Clyburn added 19 to lead CSKA to victory.