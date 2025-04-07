Two Turkish juggernauts – Fenerbahçe and ÇBK Mersin – are set to chase continental glory at the FIBA Women's EuroLeague Six-Team Final, April 9-13 in Zaragoza.

The high-stakes tournament pits Türkiye’s finest against elite clubs from Spain, Italy, France and the Czechia.

While hosts Valencia and reigning champs Fenerbahçe have secured semifinal berths, Mersin must battle from the play-in stage.

Here’s how the stage shapes up:

Champions on mission

Back-to-back titleholders, Fenerbahçe Opet, have a bullseye on their backs – but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Armed with a stacked roster and riding a dominant campaign, the Yellow Angels stormed through the group stages and second round to earn direct entry into the semifinals.

They’re not just here to defend their crown – they’re chasing a dynasty.

Underdogs with firepower

Mersin will face France’s Tango Bourges in a must-win play-in battle – but history favors the Turkish side.

Mersin defeated the French outfit twice this season (77-66 and 80-76) and enters with momentum.

Despite falling short against Valencia in their last outing, Mersin boasts depth and grit. If they clear the first hurdle, they will meet either Fenerbahçe or another powerhouse with confidence earned the hard way.

Homecourt edge

Spain’s Valencia rides the wave of home support into the semifinals, hungry for their first-ever EuroLeague title.

Past triumphs in the FIBA Europe Cup (4x) and Saporta Cup (2x) aren’t enough anymore – they want the continent’s biggest prize.

The squad is star-studded: Turkish fans will recognize former league MVP Alina Iagupova, Alba Torrens, and Kayla Alexander, plus ex-Türkiye-based stars like Yvone Turner and Kristina Vitola.

Iagupova leads the team with 11.9 points per game.

After topping Group D and finishing second to Fenerbahçe in the second round, Valencia punched their semifinal ticket by eliminating Mersin.

Chasing 4th title

France’s Tango Bourges Basket seeks a fourth EuroLeague crown – after hoisting the trophy in 1997, 1998, and 2001.

They bring a modest roster but one bursting with fight. Nigerian forward Amy Okonkwo averages 15.4 points and carries the scoring load.

Bourges slipped through group play, finishing second behind Mersin in Group B and third in Group E.

But they stunned host Zaragoza in the play-ins and now stare down a familiar foe in Mersin.

Hungry after decade

Czech giants ZVVZ USK Prague last tasted EuroLeague gold in 2015.

Ten years later, they’re clawing for a return to the top.

Led by dominant American center Brionna Jones (17.6 PPG), Prague also fields standouts like Valeriane Ayayi and Maria Conde.

The Czechs battled through Group D in second place, and finished third in the second round’s Group F. They dispatched Landes in the quarterfinals and now face Italy’s Schio to begin their Zaragoza journey.

Title dreams in bloom

Italy’s Beretta Famila Schio has just one continental title – 2008’s EuroCup – but this year’s squad is determined to double the count.

Their offensive engine is Latvian sharpshooter Kitija Laksa (15.9 PPG), once a Fenerbahçe star. Olympic silver medalist Janella Salaun adds punch and poise.

Schio finished second in both Group A and Group E, but fell to Fenerbahçe in the quarterfinals. Now they’ll square off against USK Prague in the 6-Team Final opener.