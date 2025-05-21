Fenerbahçe Beko returns to Europe’s grandest basketball stage, locked in for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi with one goal: reclaiming the crown they last lifted in 2017.

The Istanbul powerhouse will tip off against Panathinaikos, led by Turkish tactician Ergin Ataman, in a high-stakes semifinal clash.

The tournament, hosted for the first time in the UAE capital from May 23-25, also features Greek side Olympiakos and France’s AS Monaco.

This marks Fenerbahçe’s seventh Final Four appearance in the last decade, solidifying their status among Europe’s elite.

The team reached five consecutive Final Fours from 2015 to 2019, including three finals and their historic 2017 championship run.

Under Sarunas Jasikevicius, who took the reins in December 2023, Fenerbahçe surged through the playoffs with authority.

They swept Paris Basketball 3-0 in the quarterfinals, capped off by a dominant 98-88 road win.

Jasikevicius, 49, was named EuroLeague Coach of the Year after guiding Fenerbahçe to a 23-11 regular-season record and a second-place finish behind Olympiakos.

This will be his sixth Final Four appearance as a coach, following prior success with Barcelona and Zalgiris Kaunas.

Fenerbahçe’s season started hot with an 8-2 record, faltered in December, but rebounded in the new year with an eight-game home win streak that powered their climb back to the top.