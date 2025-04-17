Fenerbahçe head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius was named the 2024-25 Aleksander Gomelskiy Coach of the Year, becoming the first Lithuanian to win the prestigious award and the first person to clinch it after winning the EuroLeague as a player.

Jasikevicius guided Fenerbahçe to an impressive 23-11 record, finishing second in the regular season standings.

His tactical revival of the Istanbul powerhouse impressed peers across the continent, as the award is determined by votes from fellow head coaches.

The EuroLeague confirmed the news on its official site, hailing Jasikevicius’ blend of poise and precision on the sidelines.

He now joins a decorated group of past winners that includes coaching legends Zeljko Obradovic, Ergin Ataman, Pablo Laso, Ettore Messina and Chus Mateo, becoming the 13th different coach to receive the honor.