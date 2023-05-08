Fenerbahçe are set to face off against the Greek side Olympiacos in Tuesday's fifth and final EuroLeague playoff quarterfinal series match.

The tie is critical, as the winner will advance to the final four.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, with each team picking up a single victory in the first two games hosted by Olympiacos in Greece.

The Greeks won the first match 79-68, while the Istanbul-based side won the second match 82-78.

Similarly, both teams also won one game each in the series played in Kadıköy.

In the first match held in Istanbul, the visiting Greek side emerged victorious 72-71. In the fourth game of the series, the Yellow Canaries took advantage of their home court and defeated their opponents 73-69, resulting in a 2-2 tie.

If Fenerbahçe manage to win the last game of the series tomorrow, they will secure a spot in the EuroLeague semifinals, which will take place at the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on May 19–21.

The forthcoming encounter will mark the 31st instance of the Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos teams locking horns in the EuroLeague, having garnered an equal share of triumphs with 15 victories each.

Fenerbahçe have made significant strides in the EuroLeague under the Serbian head coach Zeljko Obradovic, featuring in the semis five times.

They were among the last four teams in the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons.

The Istanbulites attained the fourth position in the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, and secured the second place in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

Their first and only championship title was bagged by defeating Spain's Real Madrid and triumphing over Olympiacos in the final four in Istanbul in 2017.

In the last two seasons, however, Fenerbahçe has not been able to make it to the final four.