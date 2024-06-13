Fenerbahçe Beko clinched their 11th championship title in the Turkish Basketball Süper Lig playoff finals, defeating Anadolu Efes 3-1 in the series under Lithuanian coach Sarunas Jasikevicius in his debut season, securing two major trophies.

In the fourth game at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall, Fenerbahçe Beko triumphed 80-72 in overtime, marking their return to the championship after a one-year hiatus.

Following the departure of Greek coach Dimitris Itoudis in the first half of the season, the team turned to Sarunas Jasikevicius, with the yellow-and-navy squad achieving remarkable results under his leadership.

Ranked 13th when Jasikevicius took over, Fenerbahçe Beko's performance in the remaining season secured them a spot in the playoffs in the EuroLeague.

The team advanced to the Final Four in Berlin, beating France's AS Monaco, and finished fourth in the tournament after a five-year absence from the competition.

Under Jasikevicius, Fenerbahçe Beko also claimed the Turkish Cup, completing a double triumph after an eight-year gap, emulating the success achieved under Zeljko Obradovic in the 2015-2016 season.

In 12 matches across the Turkish Cup and Basketball Süper Lig playoffs under the Lithuanian coach, Fenerbahçe Beko claimed 11 victories, with their only loss against Anadolu Efes.

Having reached the finals for the 17th time in their history, Fenerbahçe Beko clinched their 11th championship title, despite losing six final series, including two to Anadolu Efes, without winning a single game, and finishing as runners-up in the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 seasons.