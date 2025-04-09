Fenerbahçe Opet Women’s Basketball captain Alperi Onar has set her sights on the club’s third FIBA EuroLeague title as they advance to the Final Four in the 2024-2025 season.

After completing an undefeated group stage, Onar spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA), reflecting on the team's incredible consistency.

This marks their fifth consecutive appearance in the Final Four and the 11th overall for the club.

Onar expressed pride in Fenerbahçe’s commitment to women’s basketball, citing the club’s strong legacy and the influence of past players: "This success reflects the values and basketball culture of Fenerbahçe. We're here to continue what they started – two consecutive EuroLeague titles, and we’re aiming for a third."

Fenerbahçe Opet Women’s Basketball captain Alperi Onar poses for a photo after an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Zaragoza, Spain, April 8, 2025. (AA Photo)

Acknowledging the fierce competition, Onar emphasized that every team in the Final Four is here to win: "Reaching the Final Four isn’t easy, and wearing the Fenerbahçe jersey comes with its own pressure. But we’re ready to handle that pressure, and we’re confident we can lift the trophy once more."

With a sense of excitement within the team, Onar is hopeful the positive energy will carry them through the final stretch. "Everyone is focused on winning, and when we all work toward the same goal, everything falls into place. The atmosphere is electric – we’ve dreamed of this moment, and now we want to make it a reality."

Onar also expressed gratitude to Fenerbahçe’s loyal fanbase, whose unwavering support has fueled the team throughout the season. "Our fans have been with us every step of the way, whether at home or on the road. Their energy has been incredible. I’m hopeful we’ll be celebrating another trophy with them soon."

Fenerbahçe Opet now prepare for their semifinal match against the winner of the ZVVZ USK Prague-Beretta Famila Schio clash in Zaragoza, Spain, where the tournament will run until April 13.