Top-performing athlete, Fenerbahçe's Sevgi Uzun, earned her spot in the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and has become the second Turkish player to don the prestigious WNBA jersey, swiftly realizing her dreams.

The 26-year-old athlete, who played for Ormanspor in 2021, expressed her WNBA aspirations in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), stating, "The WNBA is my dream. I need to take everything step by step."

After transforming her dream into reality in three years, Uzun shared her emotions with Anadolu Agency (AA).

As the second Turkish female basketball player to grace the WNBA stage after Nevriye Yılmaz, Sevgi could not contain her joy, exclaiming, "I am absolutely thrilled. The outpouring of support since the announcement has been overwhelming. It is a dream come true to join the WNBA, something I've aspired to for so long. Every decision I have made has led me to this moment. The seasons spent away from Fenerbahçe, playing for Ormanspor and BOTAŞ, were invaluable experiences. Now, back at Fenerbahçe, we are having a fantastic season. My goal is to win championships with Fenerbahçe once more and make a mark in the WNBA."

Sevgi Uzun's new goal is to make a name in the WNBA after winning both the domestic league and back-to-back EuroLeague titles with Fenerbahçe.

Reflecting on her return to the Istanbul-based team after a two-year hiatus and winning the first EuroLeague title, Sevgi said, "We are going through a very beautiful period. First, we want to win the league in Türkiye. Everyone on the team loves each other very much. Hopefully, after winning the league in Türkiye, we will win the EuroLeague championship again. My biggest dream right now is to go to the WNBA as the European champion."

Sevgi Uzun voiced her aspiration to inspire young girls, emphasizing the resurgence of women's basketball in Türkiye.

She expressed hope in being a role model and highlighted the country's growing strength in the sport, particularly with a new generation of talented players emerging.

The accomplished basketball player urged families not to deter their daughters from watching and aspiring to be like female athletes, emphasizing their role as inspirations.

She implored families to support their children's sports aspirations, fostering a culture where young girls can dream big and pursue their athletic passions.