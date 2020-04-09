The EuroBasket tournament was the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic affecting the sports calendar. FIBA announced Thursday that the men’s competition for 2021 has been postponed until 2022, in line with the rescheduled Olympic qualifiers. EuroBasket Women, on the other hand, will retain its June 2021 date.

The tournament will be rescheduled to Sept. 1-18, 2022.

The basketball organization announced that in order to limit the workload for players and maximize the opportunities within the calendar, national teams participating in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers will play the two games originally scheduled for September 2022 at the end of August 2022, during the preparation phase of the FIBA EuroBasket and FIBA AmeriCup.