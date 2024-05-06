The race to the 2023-2024 EuroLeague Basketball final four intensifies, with three gripping matchups set to determine the remaining contenders.

Real Madrid have already secured their spot with a commanding 3-0 victory over Baskonia.

The playoffs have been nothing short of thrilling, with three series coming down to the wire.

Monaco, Fenerbahçe, Panathinaikos, Maccabi Playtika, Barcelona, and Olympiakos are all deadlocked at 2-2.

The teams emerging victorious in their decisive fifth games will earn the right to battle for the championship in Berlin.

Panathinaikos will host Maccabi Playtika in a pivotal showdown on Tuesday, followed by the final two games on Wednesday.

Fenerbahçe are hungry to reclaim their spot in the final four after last appearing in 2019.

Despite a strong start against Monaco, a loss in the fourth game in Istanbul has complicated their path to victory.

Since the departure of legendary coach Zeljko Obradovic, Fenerbahçe have been on a mission to reclaim their place among the top teams.

A triumph against Monaco would mark their return to the final four after a five-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, Monaco, last year's third-place finishers, are eyeing another shot at the final four.

Under the guidance of coach Ergin Ataman, who also leads Türkiye's national basketball team, Panathinaikos are aiming to break their final-four drought.

The team, last in the final four under Zeljko Obradovic in 2011, are eager to make a comeback under Ataman's leadership.

Maccabi Playtika faces a nerve-wracking series against Panathinaikos, as they strive to secure their spot in the final four with a victory in Athens.

The Barcelona-Olympiakos series will culminate in the fifth game, with both teams vying for a coveted place in the final four.

The EuroLeague Basketball final four is scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin from May 24-26.

Real Madrid await the winner of the Olympiakos-Barcelona matchup, while the victors of the Monaco-Fenerbahçe and Panathinaikos-Maccabi Playtika games will battle it out in the other semifinal.