Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray announced the signing of former NBA player Jordan Crawford on Wednesday.
The Lions made the announcement on Twitter, welcoming the 32-year-old shooting guard.
Crawford's NBA career began when the New Jersey Nets selected him with the 27th pick in 2010 NBA Draft.
He has also played for Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
He last played for Lokomotiv Kuban of the Russian VTB United League, averaging 18.4 points in 13 games.
