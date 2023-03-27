Isaac Okoro hit a jaw-dropping, game-winning 3-pointer with just one second left on the clock, allowing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to stage an incredible comeback in the final two minutes of the game and secure an electrifying 116-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York.

The Cavaliers won for the ninth time in 12 games by outscoring the Nets 12-2 over the final 2:13.

Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points to lead the Cavaliers, who trailed by nine with 3:32 remaining. Evan Mobley collected 26 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland moved five games ahead of the fifth-place New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges scored 32 points, but the Nets lost their season-high fifth straight and fell a half-game behind the Miami Heat into seventh ahead of Saturday's visit there. Spencer Dinwiddie added 25 points while Joe Harris contributed 15.

Clippers 127, Thunder 105

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 24 as Los Angeles took control in the second half and beat visiting Oklahoma City.

Bones Hyland had 16 points and seven assists for Los Angeles, which avenged a 101-100 home loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Clippers played without All-Star guard Paul George, who sprained his right knee on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points against his former team. Josh Giddey scored 18 points, and Jalen Williams added 16.

Pelicans 115, Hornets 96

Brandon Ingram had his first career triple-double, Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double and host New Orleans defeated Charlotte.

Ingram finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists; and Valanciunas had 20 points and 19 rebounds as the Pelicans won their third straight game to strengthen their standing in the tightly bunched battle to reach the Western Conference play-in tournament. CJ McCollum scored 20, Trey Murphy III had 19 and Naji Marshall added 16.

PJ Washington scored 18, Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 and Gordon Hayward added 12 to lead the Hornets (23-51), who lost starting guards Terry Rozier (foot) and Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) in the first half.

Magic 111, Knicks 106

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points as host Orlando held off New York despite squandering a 19-point third-quarter lead.

Cole Anthony had 18 points off the bench for the Magic, who have won three of four to move within four games of the Chicago Bulls in the race for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner each scored 16 points apiece.

Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points each for the Knicks, who lost their third straight. Julius Randle had 23 points.