Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played like a man possessed as he unleashed a postseason masterpiece Monday night, pouring in a playoff career-high 40 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Timberwolves 128-126 and one win away from their first NBA Finals since 2012.

“We’re close, but not there yet,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have to stick to our identity on both ends. If we don’t, it could get ugly.”

The Thunder, leading the Western Conference finals 3-1, can punch their ticket to the Finals in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Oklahoma City.

Backed by a fierce effort from Jalen Williams, who drained 34 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, and Chet Holmgren’s 21-point showing, Oklahoma City overcame a barrage of unlikely shots from Minnesota’s bench and a furious late push.

“They were confident. Not rattled at all,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of his teammates. “I’m proud of these two.”

Minnesota, desperate and defiant, threw everything at the Thunder. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 23 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 21, while Jaden McDaniels chipped in 22. But it wasn’t enough to erase the Thunder’s balance and clutch composure.

The Wolves, still chasing their first NBA Finals appearance, were undone by 21 turnovers and surrendering 19 offensive boards – a self-inflicted wound they couldn’t overcome.

“They got 40 more possessions and we lost by two,” said Anthony Edwards, who was held to 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. “We can work with that.”

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t sugarcoat it: “You’re not going to beat a team like that turning it over 20-plus times.”

After getting embarrassed in Game 3 – a 30-point rout, the worst playoff loss in Thunder history – Oklahoma City returned with vengeance and grit.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We controlled what we could control.”

From the jump, it was a war. Oklahoma City stormed to a 37-30 lead in the first quarter behind 13 points each from Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. Both teams traded haymakers in what Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called “a brawl from the jump.”

“Those opening minutes were brutal,” he said. “Physical, relentless – and our guys stood tall.”

Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 21 in the first half as OKC took a 65-57 lead into the break and held on late despite Minnesota’s relentless pressure.

Jaden McDaniels cut the gap to 123-121 with a corner three in the final 23 seconds. Gilgeous-Alexander calmly sank two free throws, then matched a Rudy Gobert basket with another from the line. After trading makes with Naz Reid, the Thunder led 128-125 with 3.5 seconds left.

Edwards was fouled, made the first, intentionally missed the second – but Gilgeous-Alexander snagged the rebound and flung the ball out of bounds with 0.3 seconds to play.

Minnesota’s last hope fizzled as their desperation inbounds pass missed the mark.

“Definitely sucks being that close,” said Alexander-Walker. “Now we have to play like there’s no tomorrow – because there isn’t.”