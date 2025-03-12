With 3.4 seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton sank a stunning fadeaway 3-pointer while tumbling out of bounds under Giannis Antetokounmpo’s pressure, then completed a clutch four-point play to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Dashing down the left sideline off Andrew Nembhard’s inbounds pass, Haliburton launched the shot as Antetokounmpo fouled him, crashing to the floor in the corner as the ball swished through the net.

After making the free throw to give Indiana a one-point lead, Haliburton watched Antetokounmpo race upcourt and attempt a final 3-pointer that missed at the buzzer, sealing the Pacers’ upset and tying them with the fourth-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Haliburton, sidelined the previous three games with a hip injury, finished with 14 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin added 17 points.

Brook Lopez scored a team-high 23 points for Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 17 rebounds.

The Pacers led 103-93 with 8:08 remaining, but the Bucks answered with a 10-0 run and tied it on a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. Neither team led by more than five points after that.

Damian Lillard had 15 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee and made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to pull the Bucks within 114-111, but it wasn’t enough.

Indiana had lost three straight without Haliburton.

Officials reviewed Haliburton’s shot and upheld the foul call against Antetokounmpo, ruling he didn’t give Haliburton space to land.

The Pacers committed nine turnovers, six fewer than the Bucks.

Milwaukee hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Indiana visits Philadelphia on Friday night.