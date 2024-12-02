James Harden has become just the second NBA player, alongside Golden State's Stephen Curry, to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers.

Harden hit the milestone during the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers' 126-122 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, sinking three 3-pointers in each half and finishing with 39 points to lead the Clippers.

“Another one of those accomplishments you never take for granted,” Harden said. “The amount of work I’ve put in – countless days and nights that most people don’t see – has paid off, so I’m just thankful.”

Harden also came up just short of a triple-double, recording nine rebounds and 11 assists.

The achievement capped off a standout week for the 35-year-old guard. Harden scored 43 points – his most as a Clipper – in a road win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, his 100th career game of 40 or more. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan as the only players to achieve this feat.

"He had that first quarter against Washington where he reminded people, ‘Hey, I can still go out here and drop 40 on you real quick,’” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

The Clippers are 13-9 without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play this season while managing ongoing inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

Harden has been tasked with carrying a larger offensive load in Leonard's absence and with Paul George leaving as a free agent in the offseason. He has responded, and at times, like against the Wizards, his efforts have harkened back to his prolific scoring years with the Houston Rockets.

Malone noted that Harden has matured and responded well to his role as a point guard.

"He makes almost every key decision for their offense,” Malone said. “He can beat you with his playmaking as well, and that shows you the talent, that shows you the quality of his game, where he's not solely the scorer.”

Harden is also mentoring the team's younger players, a role he describes as "very, very comfortable."

"It’s easy for me just because I’ve been in this situation for a lot of my NBA career. Just helping guys as much as I can to make the game a lot easier for them," he said. "It's really fun.”

Norman Powell said he and the other Clippers love playing with Harden because they know he'll get them the ball.

"It's difficult to see from afar,” Powell said, “but on the floor, knowing when to attack, knowing when to get his shot off, when to get the guys open, the pass that he makes – he knows how to get guys open and get the most out of the team.”