James Harden turned overtime into a one-man clinic Sunday, dropping 12 of his 39 points in the extra period to power the Los Angeles Clippers past the Golden State Warriors 124-119 – sealing the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and sending the Warriors tumbling into the play-in tournament.

Harden, the former league MVP, stuffed the stat sheet with 10 assists and seven rebounds, capping off a vintage night that secured the Clippers' eighth straight win and a 50-32 regular-season finish. Kawhi Leonard added 33 points, seven assists and three steals, while Ivica Zubac dominated the glass with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the final game of the NBA regular season.

A Golden State win would’ve bumped Los Angeles down to seventh.

Instead, the Warriors (48-34) now face a do-or-die play-in clash Tuesday against No. 8 Memphis for a shot at the No. 7 seed and a first-round series with the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

“We’re a good team and we’re excited to show the world,” Harden said courtside to ESPN.

The Clippers will square off with the Denver Nuggets – the No. 4 seed – in the opening round, as three teams finished with identical 50-32 records. The Lakers won the tiebreaker to claim the No. 3 spot, giving them home-court advantage for the first time since 2012.

Stephen Curry tried to will Golden State over the line, scoring 36 points – including 18 in the final 7:52 of regulation – but missed opportunities doomed the Warriors in overtime. Down two in the final 30 seconds, Draymond Green missed a crucial layup and Buddy Hield misfired on a potential game-tying triple with 5.1 seconds left.

Leonard’s contested 20-footer at the end of regulation couldn’t drop, sending the game to OT. But Harden made sure it didn’t slip away. His floater, clutch 3s, and dagger free throws down the stretch shut the door on Golden State.

Jimmy Butler III supported Curry with 30 points and nine assists. Brandin Podziemski chipped in 19 points and seven boards, while Green tallied 14 points and two blocks.

The Clippers swept the season series against the Warriors and made a powerful closing statement.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards made sure Minnesota avoided the play-in minefield by dropping 43 points in a 116-105 win over Utah, locking in the No. 6 seed for the Timberwolves (49-33). “We want that full week to prepare,” Edwards said. “I’ve been in both situations.”

Out East, the standings were set before tipoff. Cleveland claimed No. 1 and Boston No. 2. Orlando and Atlanta will clash Tuesday for the right to face the Celtics, while the Knicks and Pistons, and Pacers and Bucks, will battle in the first round.