The Charlotte Hornets snapped Toronto's nine-game winning streak on Saturday, stunning the Raptors 118-111 in an NBA overtime thriller to bag just their sixth win of the season.

Miles Bridges scored 16 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Hornets rallied against a Raptors team that appeared to be cruising when they led by 17 in the first quarter.

Rookie Kon Knueppel added 20 points for Charlotte and drained a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

After Toronto's Scottie Barnes drove for a layup to open the extra session Bridges tied it again with a floater then gave Charlotte their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer.

The Hornets wouldn't trail again, outscoring the Raptors 14-7 in overtime.

"The whole team set the tone," Bridges said of a Hornets squad that won their second straight after snapping a seven-game skid on Friday. "As a team, we're bringing a different type of energy."

Hornets coach Charles Lee said the key for the Hornets was "a belief in each other, a belief in what we could do."

"The guys just brought it," he said. "And it was good to see us just execute and be able to come away (with a win) after we played a ton of really close games."

The Detroit Pistons ended the Heat's six-game winning streak with a 138-135 victory in Miami.

Cade Cunningham scored 29 points with four rebounds and eight assists to lead the Pistons, who had dropped two in a row on the heels of their 13-game winning streak.

Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points, Norman Powell added 28 and Tyler Herro chipped in 24 for Miami, but the Heat came up short in their bid to rally from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit.

Antetokounmpo milestone

The Milwaukee Bucks, fueled by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, halted their seven-game losing streak with a 116-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo, in his second game back after missing four with a groin strain, surpassed 21,000 points for his career, becoming the 42nd player – and sixth-youngest – to reach the milestone with a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

In 19 minutes on court the Greek star connected on an efficient 12 of 15 shots, adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In Indianapolis, Pascal Siakam drilled the game-winning jump shot at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 103-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Pacers, who have been beset by injuries since falling to Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals last season, have put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

In Minnesota, guard Anthony Edwards scored 14 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves won a roller coaster of a contest against the Boston Celtics 119-115.

The Timberwolves erased a 12-point third-quarter deficit and led by 12 only for the Celtics to tie it with 1:38 remaining.

Mike Conley's 3-pointer put the Wolves back in front and Edwards added a pair of free-throws and a wild dagger 3-pointer in the final minute.

"I threw up a prayer, God answered it," Edwards said of his off-balance trey over Derrick White after he'd nearly lost the ball as he dribbled.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 41 points. But after a blistering first half in which he scored 27 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals he was limited to 14 points in the second half as Boston saw a three-game winning streak end.

The Golden State Warriors, led by 24 points from Jimmy Butler, beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-96 despite the absence of injured superstar Stephen Curry.

Butler played on after a frightening fall in the second quarter, when he was bumped while airborne in a flagrant foul by Micah Peavy and came down hard on his left hip and arm.